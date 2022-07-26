We Finally Know Kate Winslet's Next HBO Project After Mare Of Easttown

Kate Winslet is committed to working with HBO again. The Oscar-winning actor teamed up with the premium cable network last year for the critically acclaimed crime drama, "Mare of Easttown." That series marked the first time in a decade that Winslet and HBO had collaborated on a project together. As a matter of fact, "Mare of Easttown" was the first HBO project that Winslet had starred in since the 2011 adaptation of "Mildred Pierce." Winslet won a Primetime Emmy Award for her performance in that miniseries (via IMDb), which itself earned more than its fair share of acclaim when it originally aired (via Rotten Tomatoes).

10 years later, Winslet and HBO reunited for "Mare of Easttown" and experienced similar critical and popular success. The 2021 thriller not only received widespread attention and acclaim during its time on the air (via Rotten Tomatoes), but Winslet also claimed her second Primetime Emmy Award for her performance as the series' titular detective. In other words, it seems safe to say that "Mare of Easttown" was a successful collaboration for everyone involved.

Now, Winslet and HBO are set to reunite on another project. However, it sounds like fans of "Mare of Easttown" should prepare themselves for Winslet's next HBO series to be very different from that successful drama.