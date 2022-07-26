The Devastating Death Of Leave It To Beaver Star Tony Dow

Update: According to response from Tony Dow's family, the actor remains alive as of this writing. He has been moved to hospice care. The erroneous reporting carried by multiple media outlets derived from a since-deleted Facebook post from Dow's management reporting his death.

An incorrect report circulated earlier today that Tony Dow, best known for his role as good-hearted big brother Wallace "Wally" Cleaver on the classic sitcom "Leave It to Beaver," had passed away at the age of 77, per Variety. The actor's death was announced on his official Facebook page in a since-deleted post. The post read: "Tony was a beautiful soul – kind, compassionate, funny and humble. It was truly a joy to just be around him. His gentle voice and unpretentious manner was immediately comforting and you could not help but love him. The world has lost an amazing human being, but we are all richer for the memories that he has left us," and was attributed to Frank Bilotta and Renee James, members of Dow's management team, which was reported by Variety.

According to TMZ, Dow's wife also read the incorrect reporting and is "very distraught."