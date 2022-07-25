How AMC Theaters Absolutely Dominated Cinemark In 2022

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a lot of uncertainty surrounding the future of movie theaters. After all, with their enclosed spaces, there was no way for most modern theaters to operate safely with a dangerous virus out there, especially with people packed in seats. Would this be the end of contemporary movie-watching? Would it give streaming services the push to become the predominant way of enjoying the latest blockbusters?

As it turns out, people still really enjoy going to movie theaters. While the virus is still out there, movie theaters are back open at full capacity, allowing people to pack in their seats to enjoy the likes of "Top Gun: Maverick," which has grossed over $1 billion since it first came out. It's clear movie theaters are back in a big way and that a substantial group of people want to see the latest and greatest movies on the biggest screen possible.

But where exactly are people going to see their favorite stars fill up the screen? Among AMC, Regal, Cinemark, and others, people have more options than ever before. And according to data collected by Looper, in a match-up between two titans of the big screen, one chain dominated in one key area.