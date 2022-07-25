Jackass Star Poopies Makes A Triumphant Return To Shark Week

Summertime means one special thing to cable television fans: Shark Week is fast approaching. The yearly Discovery event spotlights everyone's favorite fish with special programming, themed events, and documentaries highlighting stories from those who have encountered sharks and the behavior of sharks themselves. The network also seeks to correct shark-related urban legends and myths through the application of science. That isn't to say that the week doesn't have its silly side. In addition to the hard facts, there are also shark-related movie marathons on Turner Classic Movies and several shark-related wrestling matches put on by AEW on TBS and TNT.

Per Discovery's official website, this year's line-up will mark the event's 34th edition, and is slated to be hosted by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who shall be acting as its master of ceremonies. There will be documentaries with fresh footage of shark behavior previously unseen by human eyes, and a special program created by everyone's favorite group of daredevil death defiers: the crew from MTV's "Jackass."

"Jackass Shark Week 2.0" will focus on one merry prankster in particular — Poopies — who returns to the event after experiencing an incredibly scary moment during 2021's Shark Week.