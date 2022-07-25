How Accurate Is The History Of The Haywoods' Ancestor In Nope?

Spoilers ahead for "Nope."

Movies and motion pictures set both the groundwork for Jordan Peele's "Nope," the many small details, and its ultimate goal. The movie follows the Haywood family — specifically the siblings OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) and Em (Keke Palmer) — and it is established quite early in the film that they are the descendants of the person in one of the very first proto-films, the succinctly named "Horse in Motion," which is a brief clip of a man riding a horse. They are told this by their father Otis (Keith David), who happens to own a ranch that rents out horses to movie studios. Unfortunately, Otis is killed by a mysterious force, and ownership of Haywood's Hollywood Horses falls to the siblings.

Upon realizing that these events are way beyond normal understanding and comprehension, Em and OJ seek to capture on film exactly what is going on in the remote area surrounding the ranch (and a nearby amusement park). Finding out that normal electronic means of surveillance and video capturing are unable to film the deadly and otherworldly being, the siblings eventually turn to a hand-cranked camera to circumvent the electronic interference of the being they name Jean Jacket, which completes a thematic circle which started with their ancestor, the very first person ever filmed, and their own movie, which will be the very first proof of whatever-the-heck Jean Jacket is.

However, how accurate is the story of "Horse in Motion" in relation to "Nope?"