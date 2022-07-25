Westworld Recap: God Is Bored

Season 4 of "Westworld" chugged along smoothly for the first three episodes before all heck broke loose in Episode 4, "Generation Loss." Episode 5, "Zhuangzi," starts to bring the season's three concentric storylines to a meeting point while still doing its best to keep viewers on their toes.

Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson) and host William (Ed Harris) are frustrated and dissatisfied with the world they have created and are starting to have some technical issues with the fly-jacked humans who now inhabit New York City. While Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) and Frankie (Aurora Perrineau) are nowhere to be seen in this episode, Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth) and resistance leader J (Daniel Wu) invade the city to rescue an outlier who is about to be terminated by Charlotte's William-bot.

But the biggest moments in "Zhuangzi" are saved for Christina (Evan Rachel Wood) and Teddy (James Marsden) as he gently clues her in to how much power she wields in her world. While Season 4's three main plot threads finally get tied together in Episode 5, the way it happens — in typical "Westworld" fashion — leaves viewers with more questions than answers.