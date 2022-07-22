The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 Trailer Teases The Final Fight For Survival

When people think of AMC, television shows like "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" may come to mind, and rightfully so. These shows became staples in no time and accumulated massive fanbases as a result. Be that as it may, they don't quite measure up to "The Walking Dead," which has become AMC's flagship title since its arrival on Halloween night in 2010. While it will live on for years to come in the form of an extended universe, which encompasses several different shows and follows new and familiar characters, the series that started it all is about to end.

Back in 2020, the news broke that "The Walking Dead" would conclude its historic run upon the completion of Season 11, much to the dismay of fans across the globe who'd tuned in week after week for over a decade. Nevertheless, to make the pill go down as easy as possible, the minds behind "TWD" have put all they have into the final season, giving audiences all of the action, adventure, and tension they crave. Divided into three sections, the first part of Season 11 ran from August 22 to October 10, 2021, with the second part spanning February 20 to April 10, 2022.

The third and last part of "The Walking Dead" Season 11 kicks off on October 2, 2022, and will run for eight episodes like its predecessors. If the inaugural trailer is of any indication, you won't want to miss a single one.