The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 Trailer Teases The Final Fight For Survival
When people think of AMC, television shows like "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" may come to mind, and rightfully so. These shows became staples in no time and accumulated massive fanbases as a result. Be that as it may, they don't quite measure up to "The Walking Dead," which has become AMC's flagship title since its arrival on Halloween night in 2010. While it will live on for years to come in the form of an extended universe, which encompasses several different shows and follows new and familiar characters, the series that started it all is about to end.
Back in 2020, the news broke that "The Walking Dead" would conclude its historic run upon the completion of Season 11, much to the dismay of fans across the globe who'd tuned in week after week for over a decade. Nevertheless, to make the pill go down as easy as possible, the minds behind "TWD" have put all they have into the final season, giving audiences all of the action, adventure, and tension they crave. Divided into three sections, the first part of Season 11 ran from August 22 to October 10, 2021, with the second part spanning February 20 to April 10, 2022.
The third and last part of "The Walking Dead" Season 11 kicks off on October 2, 2022, and will run for eight episodes like its predecessors. If the inaugural trailer is of any indication, you won't want to miss a single one.
TWD Season 11 will wrap things up in a big way
To pull at the heartstrings and remind us all how we got here, the first trailer for part three of "Walking Dead" Season 11 takes us back to the beginning. We see shots like Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) haphazardly making his way through a hospital after waking up from his coma, fan-favorite Hershel Greene (the late Scott Wilson) moments before his horrific demise, Negan Smith's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) arrival on the show, and more. The clips bring us right up to the point of Season 11, where we're snapped out of our reminiscence and forced to confront the fact that there's more danger and bloodshed ahead.
What follows is a series of snippets with current heroes and villains alike, as well as a refresher on the brutality of Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) and his Commonwealth forces. Still, standbys such as Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan), Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), Ezekiel Sutton (Khary Payton), and others continue to fight the good fight in hopes of building a better future for humanity. As it turns out, though, Hornsby and the Commonwealth aren't the only threats out there. Not only do zombies still roam the Earth, but it's noted that they're getting smarter and more vicious — something teased at the end of "The Walking Dead: World Beyond" Season 2.
It has been a long road to get here, but the end of "The Walking Dead" is nearly upon us. Suffice to say, the groundbreaking post-apocalyptic drama has every intention of going out with a bang.