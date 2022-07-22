DC's Jim Lee Has Bad News For Synderverse Fans At San Diego Comic-Con

The DC Extended Universe has had quite a bumpy road. What began with 2013's "Man of Steel," which introduced a new Superman played by Henry Cavill, soon launched an interconnected web of films, much in the same vein as what was accomplished by Marvel. A sequel followed, titled "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice," which brought other heroes into the mix and established that there were greater threats out there that necessitated the formation of the Justice League.

However, things went off the rails with 2017's "Justice League." Despite being directed by Zack Snyder, Joss Whedon was brought on to finish the film when Snyder experienced a family tragedy. The result was a critically-panned film by both critics and audiences alike. Since that time, there were calls to bring Snyder's true vision to audiences with the "#ReleaseTheSnyderCut" movement. In 2021, those calls were answered when Warner Bros. released "Zack Snyder's Justice League" to HBO Max.

Since that four-hour cut came out, there have been renewed calls to "#RestoreTheSnyderverse" and allow the director to complete his vision, which would inevitably see Darkseid come face-to-face with the League. Despite one fan campaign working, it now seems as though any hopes for a follow-up to "Zack Snyder's Justice League" have been dashed for good.