Here's How You Can Watch An Extended Preview Of The Beavis And Butt-Head Revival

After over a decade of "Beavis and Butt-Head" being off the air, fans are finally getting a new season of the show. Earlier in 2022, the two loveable idiots returned to the big screen in "Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe," which we gave a 7/10 in our review, calling it a fun, immature return to the beloved '90s characters.

Now, we're getting a second revival of the series, after the first revival in 2011 came to MTV. This new season will stream exclusively on Paramount+ and will see Mike Judge return as producer, writer, and the voice of the titular characters. The series will take place in the present day, so the two unaged doofuses can interact with the new technology and culture of 2022.

For those who can't wait for the full season to drop on the streamer, there's a new nine-minute clip of the show that gives a taste of what fans can expect for the series revival.