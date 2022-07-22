The Devastating Death Of Taurean Blacque

Taurean Blacque, the actor who played the exceptionally well-dressed Detective Sgt. Neal Washington on the 1980s police drama "Hill Street Blues," has died at the age of 82. As confirmed by Deadline, the "Hill Street Blues" actor passed away in Atlanta after a brief illness, although the exact cause is not yet known.

On July 21, one of Blacque's children, Rodney Middleton, took to Facebook to announce his father's passing, as well to share a couple of images and post the message "Thank you all for your prayers,calls [sic] and texts to me and my family. My father pass [sic] away today. At 2:52 pm est."

Blacque was born Herbert Middleton Jr. on May 10, 1940, in Newark, New Jersey. He appeared in all 144 episodes of the influential show and was even nominated for an Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for his efforts in 1982 (via IMDb).

As Encyclopedia.com notes, before landing the vaunted role of Detective Washington, Blacque worked a variety of jobs, including truck driver, subway conductor, laundromat manager, and mail carrier. In 1969, a friend of his suggested that the two of them try out acting, which had a huge impact on the rest of Blacque's life. He told USA Today (via Encyclopedia), "Once I found out that acting was my niche, I poured all my energies into it."