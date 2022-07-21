The High-Tech Way The Orville Filmed Dolly Parton's Cameo

Normally, when two actors film a scene together, they're in the same room, but thanks to modern technology, they can shoot their scenes in entirely different places while they're edited together seamlessly. That was the case with "The Orville," which appropriately used the latest technology to make it seem like Heveena and Dolly Parton were sitting directly across from one another.

Seth MacFarlane took to Twitter to explain, "Fun fact: Dolly and her side of the cabin were filmed in Nashville, while Heveena's side was filmed in L.A. Thanks to director @joncassar, director of photography Jeff Mygatt, prod. designer Stephen Lineweaver, and the talents of @DollyParton and @RenaOwen, you'd never know it!" It makes sense going back to watch the scene. The two actresses are filmed completely separate from one another and don't physically interact. They merely had to build replica sets so that the transition came across as seamless, and voila! Hollywood magic.

But while they may not have met during the scene, they did apparently meet in person eventually. One person pointed out how Dolly Parton posted on Instagram a photo of the two of them together, along with the question, "Wait, but Dolly posted this pic, I'm so confused, did @RenaOwen travel to Nashville for Dolly?" Fortunately, a response came from director Jon Cassar: "Yes she did."