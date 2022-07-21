We Finally Know Whether Dr. Helen Sharpe Is Returning For Season 5 Of New Amsterdam

Taking to her Instagram account, Freema Agyeman announced that she will not be returning to the role of Dr. Helen Sharpe. She thanked all of the fans of "New Amsterdam" for their enthusiastic support, and added that she has enjoyed connecting with people over their mutual love of the story, and the emotional investment in her character. After she revealed that she is not coming back for Season 5, she added, "While I am saddened, I am also incredibly excited to see how the story concludes as a fan of the series." For her sendoff, she gave a shoutout to all the "New Amsterdam" fanfic writers who will be keeping her character alive in their own way.

Entertainment Weekly released an official statement from showrunners David Schulner and Peter Horton that said, "We wish Freema the best of luck on her next chapter and the doors of 'New Amsterdam' will always be open if she wishes to return! ... As we head into the fifth and final season we want our #Sharpwin fans to know we still have a few surprises in store for them."

So it seems that even though Agyeman is leaving "New Amsterdam," she is more than welcome to return if a spin-off series ever happens, which Deadline confirmed as a possibility in 2020. Either way, it sounds like fans should hopefully get some closure on the relationship between Max and Helen in Season 5 of "New Amsterdam," considering what happened in the final episode of Season 4.