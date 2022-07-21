Don't Miss Your Chance To Win This Bonkers Mattel Giveaway In Honor Of SDCC 2022
San Diego Comic-Con is here! Whether you're attending the festivity or not, it's an exciting time to be a geek. Many major studios have exciting announcements planned, and nerds from all over wait on bated breath to get answers to all of their pressing questions. Will we finally find out who will be part of the upcoming "Fantastic Four" movie? Will we get our first look at the forthcoming "Dungeons & Dragons" film? What sort of surprise guest appearances will transpire?
As it turns out, you should add one more question to that list: Will you be one of two lucky winners of our big prize giveaway? That's right; regardless if you're attending Comic-Con in person or watching from the sidelines at home, we have a special opportunity to win a set of fabulous toys that will have your inner child screeching with joy. It doesn't cost anything to enter, so here's how it'll all go down.
Unleash your inner nerd!
Looper and /Film are ecstatic to partner with Mattel in offering you an opportunity to win one of two exclusive prize sets, consisting of Minecraft Diamond Level Steve, Pixar's Edna Mode, a Bad Robot plush, and Monster High's Voltageous Frankie. No matter what your niche interest is, there's something for everyone in this prize pack. A few simple steps are all it takes, and all four of these can be yours!
To gain a valid entry into the contest, you just need to follow @Looper and @Slashfilm on Twitter and retweet the post about the giveaway. The contest ends on Monday, July 25, at 11:59 p.m. EST. Comic-Con may be over at that point, but the good times don't have to end. So make sure to follow us and retweet this contest post as soon as humanly possible. This giveaway is only open to residents of the United States and Canada. Check out the official tweet below.
RT + follow BOTH @looper & @slashfilm for a chance to win this pack of 🔥 prizes from our partners at @Mattel! pic.twitter.com/zWLyH8qIZy
— /Film (@slashfilm) July 21, 2022