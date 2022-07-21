Don't Miss Your Chance To Win This Bonkers Mattel Giveaway In Honor Of SDCC 2022

San Diego Comic-Con is here! Whether you're attending the festivity or not, it's an exciting time to be a geek. Many major studios have exciting announcements planned, and nerds from all over wait on bated breath to get answers to all of their pressing questions. Will we finally find out who will be part of the upcoming "Fantastic Four" movie? Will we get our first look at the forthcoming "Dungeons & Dragons" film? What sort of surprise guest appearances will transpire?

As it turns out, you should add one more question to that list: Will you be one of two lucky winners of our big prize giveaway? That's right; regardless if you're attending Comic-Con in person or watching from the sidelines at home, we have a special opportunity to win a set of fabulous toys that will have your inner child screeching with joy. It doesn't cost anything to enter, so here's how it'll all go down.