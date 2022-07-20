Mortal Kombat Sequel Just Confirmed A Key Piece Of Talent

"Mortal Kombat" is a franchise known for colorful characters, over-the-top violence, and memorable lines ("Get over here," anyone?). Luckily for fans all over the world, the 2021 live-action "Mortal Kombat" film delivered on all of these levels, with a story that follows the original character Cole Young (Lewis Tan) as he is recruited by the God of Thunder Raiden (Tadanobu Asano) in order to fight in a tournament that will determine the fate of two different worlds.

However, despite being named "Mortal Kombat," the actual tournament does not occur in the movie — because the evil sorcerer Shang Tsung (Chin Han) attempts to assassinate Earth's champions. The movie ends with Shang Tsung defeated, but the Mortal Kombat tournament must still happen, creating a near-perfect setup for a sequel.

"Mortal Kombat" proved to be a huge success for HBO Max, and as reported by Movie Web, WarnerMedia executive vice president Brad Wilson said of the movie, "Mortal Kombat was an interesting title for us, because I will say that while we expected it to do well, we did not expect it to do as well as it did. It's been one of our top assets on the platform." In January 2022, Entertainment Weekly confirmed that "Mortal Kombat" was going to get a sequel, with Jeremy Slater of "Moon Knight" fame writing the script, and many of the original cast members expected to return.

However, it seems as if another key component in the production of "Mortal Kombat" has just fallen into place, and the news should delight fans.