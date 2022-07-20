Ms. Marvel Is Beyond Ridiculous

When it comes to Marvel superheroes, you probably have a pretty clear vision in your head of the heroes and their most obvious character traits: you know, mostly white dudes with chiseled jawlines and huge biceps. Enter Kamala Khan, a new kind of hero for a new generation — a young girl who hails from New Jersey, has big dreams, and keeps the Marvel Cinematic Universe in business by buying as much merch as she can.

Ms. Marvel might be a huge step forward for the MCU in terms of telling stories from an entirely new perspective, but it's also pretty ridiculous that the comic books paint her as a super-stretchy girl only for the Disney+ series to turn her into a purple super-beam shooting, uh, marvel. Luckily, Okay, So Basically is here on both SnapChat and YouTube to fill you in on all things Kamala Khan, from her former stretchiness to her new series.

The first season of "Ms. Marvel" is streaming on Disney+ now.