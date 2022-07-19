The First Halloween Ends Trailer Promises A Frightfully Epic Time

October 25, 1978, saw the arrival of director John Carpenter's "Halloween" at the cinema, changing the horror game forever. It introduced moviegoers to the terrifying Michael Myers (Nick Castle) as well as the woman who'd go on to become his mortal enemy, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), while launching a cinematic franchise. However, most of these installments would fall by the wayside in 2018 when director David Gordon Green gave the often questionable saga a soft reboot with "Halloween." This effort brought the story back to basics and introduced a new generation to Myers and Strode's feud.

40 years after Michael Myers' original killing spree on Halloween night, 2018's "Halloween" sees Laurie Strode bravely face the infamous killer in one final confrontation. Though he was previously locked up, Myers (Castle and James Jude Courtney) managed to escape his confinement to wreak havoc once again. Unsurprisingly, Strode's efforts to defeat Myers fail and she ends up wounded, setting up 2021's "Halloween Kills." This time around, an adult Tommy Doyle (Anthony Michael Hall) leads the people of Haddonfield in an unsuccessful and bloody suburban war against Myers.

With that, Laurie Strode and Michael Myers' story continues into "Halloween Ends," and the trailer promises an epic yet terrifying movie theater experience.