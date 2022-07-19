Thor: Love And Thunder Almost Opened With This Pivotal Jane Scene

"Thor: Love and Thunder" hit the big screen on July 8, 2022, and in next to no time at all, it became the talk of the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom. When looking at the film as a whole, that response makes sense bearing in mind just how much it leaves viewers to unpack once the credits roll. However, before we find out what has become of New Asgard or learn that Asgardian weapons have feelings, the film begins with an intimate look at its central antagonist, Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), in one of the most buzz-worthy sequences in the entire film.

Much like his comic book counterpart, Gorr resides on a desolate world seemingly devoid of food, water, and life. Left with next to nothing to live for, he continues to show his devotion to the god Rapu (Jonathan Brugh) and do what little he can to provide his daughter, Love (India Hemsworth), with something of a life. However, upon learning of Rapu's indifference to his suffering and Love's death, Gorr kills him and vows to eradicate all gods in the universe. It's a saddening yet terrifying way to kick off the film and provides some welcomed context for who Gorr is.

For as important as Gorr's backstory is, it nearly didn't open "Thor: Love and Thunder." That spot almost went to an equally important moment centered on the Mighty Thor herself, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman).