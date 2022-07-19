Fans Are Flipping Out Over Netflix's Surprise Spider-Man Trilogy News

Spider-Man, Spider-Man, he knows how to thrill all of his fans! This tawdry jingle is especially true when Netflix releases a special announcement about the streaming future of the web-slinger's classic trilogy.

Fans of the Sam Raimi "Spider-Man" films — which follow Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) from his origin point as a high school nerd through his fraught trip into the world of superheroing and his romance with Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst) – already knew that the second movie in the series was set to hit Netflix again in August (via Nylon). However, until a more recent announcement from the streaming platform, not even the most dedicated followers of the franchise knew how easy it was going to be to watch the first three live-action "Spider-Man" films.

Netflix's latest announcement makes seeking out the origins of the "Spider-Man" film series a whole lot easier than it was before. Before digging into the Andrew Garfield or Tom Holland-led eras of "Spider-Man," old and new recruits to the franchise can soon simply log onto Netflix.