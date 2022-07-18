Steven Spielberg Just Returned To The Director's Chair In A Very Unexpected Way
In the minds of most people, the name of legendary director Steven Spielberg immediately calls up a cavalcade of famous movies. Spielberg's cinematic efforts have embedded generations with a deep and unreasonable fear of sharks, recaptured the harrowing moments of D-Day, shown what interactions with aliens might look like, and chronicled the exploits of a certain famous whip-wielding archaeologist. As such, movies crafted by Spielberg are both well-known and important additions to the growing collection of films that influence common pop-culture knowledge.
Spielberg himself has earned tons of accolades for his directorial work, and according to IMDb, the director has netted a staggering 198 awards from 248 nominations. As mentioned earlier, the films that Spielberg has directed have run the gamut of light-hearted fare like "Hook," "West Side Story," and the "Indiana Jones" franchise, but he has also played on our collective heartstrings with harrowing tales of bravery and tragedy in movies like "Schindler's List, "Saving Private Ryan," and "Empire of the Sun."
Given his illustrious career, the announcement of a new Spielberg-directed production is always big news. However, the latest focus of Spielberg's eye might come as a bit of a surprise to even his most ardent fans.
Spielberg directed a music video for Marcus Mumford's solo project
It turns out that Steven Spielberg used his several decades' worth of experience to direct a music video for Marcus Mumford, best known as the frontman of the musical group Mumford & Sons. Spielberg's music video is actually for a solo Mumford song called "Cannibal," which is from Mumford's upcoming solo album called "Self Titled." Mumford confirmed this fact on Instagram and even shared a behind-scenes image of the director and his wife Kate Capshaw working on the video.
Mumford captioned the picture, "On Sunday 3rd July in a high school gym in New York, Steven Spielberg directed his first music video, in one shot, on his phone. Kate Capshaw was the almighty dolly grip." He continued, "I've been overwhelmed by the support of the people around me to bring this music to you, and I cannot hope to express all of my gratitude. When people get it, it blows my mind. Kate and Steven just got it, and I cannot thank them enough. Thank you, Kate. Thank you, Kristie. Thank you, Steven."
It certainly sounds like this particular job was a far cry from Spielberg's regular blockbuster routine. He probably knows better than most what it is like to be on a multi-million dollar set, so to see the famous director wheeled around on an office chair while he holds a smartphone is an interesting look. However, even absent any animatronic dinosaurs, Spielberg still seems right at home doing what he does best.