The Devastating Death Of Deadliest Catch's Ross Jones

Ross Jones, a greenhorn on "Deadliest Catch," died earlier this year. He leaves behind his girlfriend, Chloe, and their young son.

News of his passing was posted to the Facebook group Deadliest Catch World, which often shares information related to the popular Discovery Channel series. The message read: "Deadliest Catch World is saddened to hear of the passing of Ross Jones formerly from the F/V SAGA. We are sending our Condolences to His Family and Friends and to those who knew him. Fair Winds and Following Seas." In the post's comment section, the fan page went on to mention how they would not share details related to his death out of respect for his family and friends.

Regardless of how it happened, it's an immense tragedy, both to those who worked with him on the Saga and those who enjoyed watching him on the reality series. Join us as we pay our respects to Jones.