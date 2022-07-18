House Of The Dragon's Targaryen Sigil Is More Important Than You Think

Continuing in his interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ryan Condal added, "The truth of the matter is you think you've seen the Targaryen sigil a lot in the original Game of Thrones, but actually it's not in Game of Thrones that much. You've seen it on books and Funko Pops and things like that. That was how far and high the Targaryen dynasty had fallen, that the sigil did not exist really anymore until Daenerys brought it back about." He continued, "So we chose to go down a road that I think honored where Daenerys left us off versus where people think it all started. But I will say, stay tuned. Hopefully, it will all make sense in due time."

According to HBO, "House of the Dragon" is set 200 years before "Game of Thrones," and will tell the story of the Targaryen nobility, laying the groundwork and foundation for the events to come. Though we see Daenerys eventually become a powerful and ruthless ruler in "Game of Thrones," a lot of dialogue in the series implies that the Targaryens were brutal rulers in their own right, something that eventually leads to their downfall and near extinction. However, in "House of the Dragon," the Targaryens are very much still in power, but this is the world of "Game of Thrones" we are talking about, so it is more than likely that betrayals will shake up the dragon-riding family on more than one occasion. Either way, it will be interesting to see how a group of Targaryens act in the upcoming show, and now fans have something to look out for in the form of their sigil and its implications.