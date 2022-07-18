Netflix's Fear Street Franchise May Be About To Expand In A Major Way

The "Fear Street" trilogy thrilled audiences when it debuted in the summer of 2021. And now, R. L. Stine, the writer behind the "Fear Street" and "Goosebumps" novels, has told Yahoo! Entertainment that there are whispers of more Shadyside slasher-fests at Netflix.

"I ... hear rumors about more Fear Street movies for Netflix, because the first ones did so well last summer," Stine said. The trilogy was critically acclaimed, with the finale, "Part Three: 1666," receiving a whopping 90% on Rotten Tomatoes. "Those films kind of shocked me, because they were all R-rated, and I've never done anything R-rated! All those teenagers were getting slashed. I was like, 'Suddenly, I have a slasher movie!'" Since the author's comments regarding the future of "Fear Street," Bloody Disgusting has corroborated the rumors. The publication offered no specific details other than that the follow-up movie (or movies) are apparently solidly in development. As of the time of writing, there has been no official word from Netflix on the matter.

It remains to be seen if director Leigh Janiak, the mastermind behind the slasher trilogy, will return for future projects. While speaking with Comicbook.com in 2021, she expressed interest in exploring a slasher film set in the '50s. For now, fans of the franchise will have to keep patient while the folks at Netflix conjure up the next installment in the "Fear Street" universe.