Rules You Have To Follow If You Want To See George R.R. Martin At San Diego Comic-Con

George R.R. Martin is known for his runaway success with "Game of Thrones" and his quirky nature when it comes to writing the acclaimed series. Martin has a series of rules for writing, the most eccentric perhaps being that he writes his famous novels on an early type of computer invented in 1981 called a DOS machine using a word processor application called WordStar 4.0 (via Not a Blog).

Despite having an estimated worth of around $65 million as of 2020 (via Celebrity Net Worth), the author, who drives a Mazda RX-7 (via Not a Blog) and resides in a normal neighborhood (via Archinect), also likes to live a lifestyle that is fairly minimalist. To put things into perspective, some people change their smartphone every two years, and here Martin is attempting to finish the "Game of Thrones" series on a computer that is over 40 years old.

Knowing that Martin has a certain set of preferences when it comes to writing and life, it should come as no surprise that his upcoming appearance at San Diego Comic-Con also comes with a set of rules and obligations, and the prolific author has taken to his website to ask fans to respect his wishes. We certainly wouldn't want him taking any more time than what is necessary to finish those books, right?