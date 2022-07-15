Loki Season 2 Just Added A Major Blindspotting Star
"Loki" is a Disney+ show that is full of glorious purpose. Highlighting the growing threat of the multiverse and the efforts of the Time Variance Authority to contain branching realities of existence, "Loki" picks up with a variation of the titular character, played by Tom Hiddleston, that is different than the one fans see "die" in early moments of "Avengers: Infinity War."
The "Loki" series is not one to shy away from introducing new characters, including Mobius (Owen Wilson), Loki-variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), and the future big bad variant He-Who-Remains (Jonathan Majors). Considering the nature of the multiverse, we are introduced to even more Loki variants throughout the show played by Richard E. Grant, DeObia Opareim, and Jack Veal. Season 1 of "Loki" ends on a major cliffhanger that sees Loki and Sylvie shatter the order imposed by He-Who-Remains, which leads to Loki finding himself back at the TVA. However, this iteration of the TVA has no idea who Loki is, and the season wraps up with the promise of another installment.
Now, with the most recent casting announcement for Season 2 of "Loki," it looks like fans will be seeing yet another new face on the series.
Rafael Casal of Blindspotting has joined Loki in an unspecified role
As reported by Deadline, it looks like following a leaked photo of Rafael Casal on the set of "Loki," sources have revealed that the actor will be joining the cast. The report goes on to describe the aforementioned leaked photo, which sees Casal walking with Mobius and Loki. At this point, there is no official word as to who Casal will be playing, but he could potentially be an agent of the TVA, which explains why he is with Mobius and Loki, or he could even be another Loki-variant, like Sylvie. Casal is famous for co-writing, producing, and starring in the 2018 film "Blindspotting," where he plays the brash and impulsive Miles Turner, which should make him a perfect fit for "Loki."
Even though we do not know which or what kind of character Casal has been tapped for in Season 2 of "Loki," the multiverse introduces a mechanism for both new characters and variants, and it will be interesting to see how a multiverse that is spiraling out of control affects the series going forward. Either way, Season 2 of "Loki" is sure to be lots of fun.