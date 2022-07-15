Loki Season 2 Just Added A Major Blindspotting Star

"Loki" is a Disney+ show that is full of glorious purpose. Highlighting the growing threat of the multiverse and the efforts of the Time Variance Authority to contain branching realities of existence, "Loki" picks up with a variation of the titular character, played by Tom Hiddleston, that is different than the one fans see "die" in early moments of "Avengers: Infinity War."

The "Loki" series is not one to shy away from introducing new characters, including Mobius (Owen Wilson), Loki-variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), and the future big bad variant He-Who-Remains (Jonathan Majors). Considering the nature of the multiverse, we are introduced to even more Loki variants throughout the show played by Richard E. Grant, DeObia Opareim, and Jack Veal. Season 1 of "Loki" ends on a major cliffhanger that sees Loki and Sylvie shatter the order imposed by He-Who-Remains, which leads to Loki finding himself back at the TVA. However, this iteration of the TVA has no idea who Loki is, and the season wraps up with the promise of another installment.

Now, with the most recent casting announcement for Season 2 of "Loki," it looks like fans will be seeing yet another new face on the series.