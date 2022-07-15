Andrew Garfield's Next TV Role Is A Doozy

One of the world's favorite Spider-Men just can't stay off of television. After appearing in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which was the biggest film of 2021, Andrew Garfield made the leap to the small screen this year in the crime thriller series "Under the Banner of Heaven." Playing a detective on a murder case that leaves him questioning faith and belief, the gig marked his first trip back to scripted TV since his appearance in the 2009 Channel 4 series "Red Riding."

Now, it appears he's ready to go back to the small screen again after the announcement that he has signed on to star in another limited series focusing on a real-life character that forever changed the business world. No stranger to playing groundbreaking personalities in the past, Garfield has stepped into the shoes of Facebook co-founder Eduardo Savarin in 2010's nearly-perfect film "The Social Network," played disgraced televangelist Jim Bakker in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," and received an Oscar nomination for his turn as creative musical genius Jonathan Larson in "tick, tick... BOOM!" For his next endeavor, Garfield will be playing a British billionaire and one of the best-known entrepreneurs of our modern era. No pressure.