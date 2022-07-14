Nintendo Finally Makes The Major Content Play We've All Been Waiting For

Dynamo Pictures has helped produce some stellar content over the years, from "Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness" to "Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero." It seems Nintendo wants to utilize that quality for its own devices, and it's entered an agreement to acquire the company and rename it Nintendo Pictures. The acquisition will allow Nintendo to develop its own content based on its properties more accessibly. That means in the near future, we could very well see anime based on the likes of "Metroid" and "Animal Crossing." Perhaps multiple anime could lead into a shared universe resulting in a "Super Smash Bros." series. One can dream.

As ComicBook.com mentions, it's also possible for the acquisition to aid in Nintendo's games as well. Cutscenes are nothing new in video games, and the studio could be responsible for working on that. But the most exciting aspect of this deal by far involves new anime projects, including TV shows, movies, and OVA specials.

According to Nintendo's release, the acquisition is expected to close on October 3, 2022, pending everything going according to plan. From there, it may take a while to see any new Nintendo projects forthcoming, but still, the news is incredibly exciting for Nintendo fans who have long wanted to see their favorite characters in more mediums. Now excuse us as we wait patiently for a new Kirby anime.