Siobhan Williams Reveals How Important Until Dawn Was To Prep Her Role Of Laura In The Quarry - Exclusive

While she's acted in a variety of different film and TV genres throughout her career, Siobhan Williams found she was entering a whole new realm with her pivotal role in the new video game "The Quarry." Rooted in horror, the game is not only an interactive challenge that presents several different paths to its players — it also hearkens the dread associated with such movie classics as "The Evil Dead," "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre," and "The Hills Have Eyes."

"The Quarry" begins with an intense prologue where camp counselors Laura Kearney (Williams) and Max Brinly's (Skyler Gisondo) car runs off a road in a secluded, wooded area in upstate New York. Soon, the couple encounters a local sheriff, Travis Hackett (Ted Raimi), and against his advice, they continue on to Hackett's Quarry, where they are to join seven other camp counselors. The destination is far different than Laura and Max expected, though, and soon they — and eventually, the other counselors — fall prey to the Hackett family and a curse that could result in their bloody demise.

"The Quarry" is the brainchild of acclaimed writer-director Will Byles, the creative force behind the worldwide video game smash "Until Dawn." Luckily for Williams, she was already a fan of "Until Dawn" before she was cast in "The Quarry," and was able to put her gaming experience to good use.