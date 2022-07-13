42% Of Fans Would Be Furious If Netflix Canceled These Two Original Series
Netflix has crafted quite the name for itself regarding original content. So many of their shows and movies have become a big part of popular culture and the ensuing discussion. The latest, most obvious example is Season 4 of "Stranger Things," which has continued to dominate the viewing charts, racking up over 1 billion viewing hours on the platform (per Variety). The premium network also has many other original programs that are likely a significant reason for subscribers to stick around long-term.
What makes this original content so special is that Netflix doesn't simply cater to one genre or niche for its programming. It offers viewers a plethora of diverse series and films that cater to almost anyone, and it has inspired many devoted fan bases. However, when it comes to shows that viewers do not want to see canceled the most, two series stand a bit above the rest.
Fans don't want The Umbrella Academy or Cobra Kai canceled
In a recent poll conducted with 564 votes, Netflix users indicated that they would be upset if either "The Umbrella Academy" or "Cobra Kai" were canceled by Netflix. The two shows brought in 21.28% and 21.10% of the vote, respectively, equaling roughly 42% of the overall total. It's a considerable number for both shows, though not entirely surprising considering how popular they are in Netflix's catalog.
"The Umbrella Academy" recently released its third season after nearly two years of waiting. Season 5 of "Cobra Kai" is set to premiere in September of 2022, not too long after Season 4 debuted on December 31, 2021. Season 4 of "Cobra Kai" brought in over 120 million viewing hours during its first week on Netflix (per Variety), while the latest season of "The Umbrella Academy" achieved 124 million hours during its first week (via Deadline). While no "Stranger Things" Season 4, those are still outstanding numbers.
It would be surprising if either show were canceled by Netflix anytime soon, though with "Cobra Kai" going into Season 5, a natural ending may present itself sooner rather than later. Steve Blackman, the showrunner for "The Umbrella Academy," also says that he has an end in mind for the series (according to TVLine), though its future remains uncertain. Either way, fans want both of these shows to stick around for as long as they possibly can. Here's hoping Netflix listens.