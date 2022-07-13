42% Of Fans Would Be Furious If Netflix Canceled These Two Original Series

In a recent poll conducted with 564 votes, Netflix users indicated that they would be upset if either "The Umbrella Academy" or "Cobra Kai" were canceled by Netflix. The two shows brought in 21.28% and 21.10% of the vote, respectively, equaling roughly 42% of the overall total. It's a considerable number for both shows, though not entirely surprising considering how popular they are in Netflix's catalog.

"The Umbrella Academy" recently released its third season after nearly two years of waiting. Season 5 of "Cobra Kai" is set to premiere in September of 2022, not too long after Season 4 debuted on December 31, 2021. Season 4 of "Cobra Kai" brought in over 120 million viewing hours during its first week on Netflix (per Variety), while the latest season of "The Umbrella Academy" achieved 124 million hours during its first week (via Deadline). While no "Stranger Things" Season 4, those are still outstanding numbers.

It would be surprising if either show were canceled by Netflix anytime soon, though with "Cobra Kai" going into Season 5, a natural ending may present itself sooner rather than later. Steve Blackman, the showrunner for "The Umbrella Academy," also says that he has an end in mind for the series (according to TVLine), though its future remains uncertain. Either way, fans want both of these shows to stick around for as long as they possibly can. Here's hoping Netflix listens.