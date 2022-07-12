The Least Likable Harry Potter Main Character, According To 32% Of Fans

The "Harry Potter" franchise is littered with memorable characters who will stand the test of time. Harry, Ron, and Hermione are arguably the best of the bunch, but as the main protagonists in the books and film adaptations, they're easy to celebrate. However, there are sections of the "Harry Potter" fan base who appreciate the baddies too, proving that despicable villains can be just as enjoyable as the bravest heroes. That's why some Death Eaters can be found on the list of "Harry Potter" characters who deserve their own origin stories.

Unfortunately, not every character from the "Harry Potter" canon is universally adored by fans of the Wizarding World. Some of them are annoying and deserve to have a Silencio spell cast on them. Of course, there's nothing wrong with that as insufferable characters can be effective and memorable in their own way. And when it comes to the "Harry Potter" saga, there is one notable Hogwarts student who's considered more dislikable than the other witches and wizards.