The Canonical Reason Darth Vader Can't Use Force Lightning Makes Too Much Sense

At this point, it has become clear that Darth Vader (voiced by James Earl Jones) is one of the most powerful and terrifying villains of all time. He was scary enough in the original trilogy, but ever since his savage display of power in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," Disney has seemingly made it a priority to showcase his immense strength in each successive appearance. Consider, for example, Vader's appearance in "Obi-Wan Kenobi" — where we watch him easily dispatch a Sith Inquisitor without ever touching his lightsaber, pull down a cargo ship with a single hand (a power flex if we've ever seen one), and massacre an entire village without ever breaking a sweat.

For most people (with the obvious exception of his former master), to battle Darth Vader is essentially a self-inflicted death sentence. His complete mastery of lightsaber combat is rivaled only by his own vast knowledge of the Force — and on the basis of brute strength alone, he is completely unmatched. Yet, confusingly, there is one aspect of the force which Vader seems completely unable to use: Force lightning.

As the most powerful combatant in all of "Star Wars" canon, one might assume that Vader ought to be able to use such a power with relative ease. However, when we look outside the films, it has actually been confirmed, fairly definitively, there's actually a pretty important canonical reason why he is unable to wield Force lightning.