The Quarry's Siobhan Williams Gushes Over Her Work With Ted Raimi In The New Horror Game - Exclusive

With a successful screen career that dates back to 2010, Siobhan Williams has had the opportunity to work opposite several talented actors and directors, including Anson Mount in the AMC Western "Hell on Wheels," Kelly Reilly in the ABC suspense drama "Black Box," and Oscar-winning filmmaker Robert Zemeckis in the fantasy biopic "Welcome to Marwen."

Williams' latest project finds her acting with other notable actors as part of the ensemble featured in the new interactive horror video game "The Quarry" from director Will Byles ("Until Dawn"). Among the venerable actors Williams appears with are Lin Shaye and Lance Henriksen, and to top it all off, she shares several key scenes with Ted Raimi — the "Evil Dead" saga horror icon who has also appeared in a number of films directed by his brother, Sam Raimi, including the classic "Spider-Man" trilogy and "Oz the Great and Powerful."

In "The Quarry," new in stores and online from Supermassive Games and 2K Games, Williams stars as Laura Kearney, who joins her boyfriend, Max Brinly (Skyler Gisondo), in heading to their jobs as camp counselors at Hackett's Quarry, which is nestled in the desolate North Kill in upstate New York. While driving to their destination at night, Max and Laura's car runs off the road, and they soon encounter Sheriff Travis Hackett (Ted Raimi) — who, as it turns out, is part of a demented family that's about to make their lives hell.

But Laura and Max aren't the only people in danger. There are seven other camp counselors at Hackett's Quarry who must face the terrifying clan in hopes of surviving the horrifying circumstances. While Raimi masterfully plays the creepy sheriff in "The Quarry," Williams confirmed that he's completely the opposite in real life, and she couldn't say enough great things about her fellow cast member.