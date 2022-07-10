These Actors Were Absolutely Miserable Filming Thor Movies
When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the "Thor" movies are known for being lighter and more fun than many installments of the franchise — and the latest film, "Thor: Love and Thunder," is no exception, from its look at Guardians of the Galaxy hijinks to the hilarious giant screaming goats. Reviewers have praised this less dark take, like Collider's Perri Nemiroff, who posted about the film, "LOADS of laughs (my face legit hurts), menace of Christian Bale's Gorr is chilling, but most of all loved that it's a film brimming with good vibes & heart."
But that doesn't mean the "Thor" movies have always been fun to make for all the actors involved. After all, there's a lot at stake. Movies of this caliber are big-budget sinks in a business that has always been risky. This has never been truer than now, as the theater industry is rebounding but not yet reaching pre-pandemic numbers, according to CNN. While these films look like they must have been a blast to create, such a level of pressure — along with issues behind the scenes — means that wasn't true for everyone involved.
Here are a few actors that did not like their experiences working on "Thor" films.
Christopher Eccleston did not enjoy his Thor experience
Christopher Eccleston — also known for playing the Ninth Doctor with the catchphrase, "Fantastic!" — famously did not enjoy his experience on "Doctor Who" (via /Film). He also didn't like being Malekith the Accursed, the ruler of the Dark Elves of Scartalfheim in "Thor: The Dark World." As far as the latter goes, though, the actor blames a bit of dishonesty during negotiations. He said in Metro he was told "There'll be a little bit of makeup," but this didn't turn out to be exactly true. "What they didn't say was that it'd be seven hours of it, which was very dishonest of them. That was a miserable experience and a dreadful performance," the actor said. Metro isn't the only media outlet he's complained to. To The Guardian, he explained how horrible his experiences were on both "G. I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra," in which he played Destro, and "Thor: The Dark World," making it clear that not only were both experiences depressing for him, but also something he regretted later.
However, Eccleston has also made clear that he has no beef with the cast and crew of "Thor," singling out director Alan Taylor and star Chris Hemsworth for praise. "'I loved working with Alan — he's a great director. And Hemsworth was fantastic. A generous actor who really had his feet on the ground," Eccleston said in the same Metro interview.
Idris Elba didn't like coming back to Thor: The Dark World for reshoots
In the "Thor" films, Idris Elba plays the Asgardian known as Heimdall, the former guardian of the Bifrost Bridge. He's made appearances in multiple MCU films, starting with the first "Thor," including two "Avengers" films, and now also including "Thor: Love and Thunder" (see the after-credits scene). Yet, like Eccleston, he said some harsh things about "Thor: The Dark World," specifically.
Elba told The Telegraph in 2014 that right after he finished playing activist Nelson Mandela in "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom," he was contractually obligated to return to the 2013 "Thor" sequel for reshoots. This included a scene in which he was falling from a spaceship. "I was like, 'This is torture, man. I don't want to do this," Elba said. "Twenty-four hours ago, I was Mandela ... Then there I was, in this stupid harness, with this wig and this sword and these contact lenses. It ripped my heart out."
It's not a stretch to say Elba was underutilized in the "Thor" films. However, Elba has also praised Taylor and his vision for "The Dark World" in a Flicks and the City interview, and given his continued presence in the MCU after that (as well as the DCEU, in "The Suicide Squad") it seems like his issues with the "Thor" reshoots might've been more situational — that is, coming off such an immense and emotional performance in "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" — rather than a deeper resentment.
In fact, it's clear the actor wants more work in the Marvel universe, not less. In 2017, he told EW, "I wish I was more present in the Marvel family. I like what I have, but I also wish that I had a bigger character in the Marvel universe."
Natalie Portman had her beefs with the franchise, too
Natalie Portman became disenchanted with the "Thor" franchise back in 2011, reportedly declining to show up for reshoots for "Thor: The Dark World" and then not appearing in any more Marvel films — outside of a cameo in "Avengers: Endgame" — until "Love and Thunder." She also made her beef public. The Hollywood Reporter, in 2011, said that Portman was "deeply unhappy" over her choice for the sequel's director, Patty Jenkins (who would go on to direct "Wonder Woman"), getting ousted by Marvel following creative differences between the two parties.
The trade publication said that Portman had already been on the fence about returning to the franchise because she wanted to spend time with her family, while Vulture noted that she gained a renewed excitement about the role when Jenkins was hired. So, once Jenkins was gone, this presumably changed. When she cited filming conflicts as preventing her from returning for reshoots, Hemsworth's real-life wife Elsa Pataky filled in for her (via Us). In an interview with the Wall Street Journal in 2016, Portman said, "I don't know if one day they'll ask for an 'Avengers 7' or whatever, I have no idea, but as far as I know, I'm done. It was a great thing to be a part of."
That said, she obviously had enough fond memories to finally come back to the role in "Love and Thunder," once Jane was finally given a bigger role. Per CNN, it reportedly only took one meeting for Taika Waititi to convince her to sign up again, after all.