Over 41% Of Fans Said These Were The Two Least Likable Characters On The Sopranos

Throughout the six seasons of HBO's "The Sopranos," creator David Chase introduced audiences to a dynamic roster of characters. Whether the plot is focusing on the actual family of Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) or his DiMeo crime family, viewers often found themselves rooting for, or against, whoever is on the screen.

Some, such as Adriana La Cerva (Drea de Matteo), are meant to be instantly likable. It's been well over a decade since the series wrapped up, but her devastating death at the hands of Silvio Dante (Steven Van Zandt) remains one of the most heartbreaking for cast, crew and fans alike. "That was really difficult," Van Zandt told Vanity Fair. "I felt so exhausted at the end of that day." On the other hand, several individuals on "The Sopranos" are meant to be polarizing. A prime example is Ralph Cifaretto (Joe Pantoliano), who kills Bada Bing dancer Tracee (Ariel Kiley), among many other questionable acts. There's also Carmela Soprano (Edie Falco), who attempts to be a devout Catholic while enjoying a lavish life with Tony Soprano's "blood money."

Recently, Looper put out a survey asking which characters were the most downright unlikeable on "The Sopranos," and while it's a tough choice, here are the two you picked.