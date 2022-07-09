The Devastating Death Of Sopranos Actor Tony Sirico

Tony Sirico, an actor who is likely best known for his performance as Paulie "Walnuts" Gualtieri on "The Sopranos," has died at the age of 79. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sirico passed away Friday, July 8 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The actor was said to have been at an assisted living facility at the time of his death. Sirico's longtime manager, Bob McGowan, released a brief statement confirming his former client's death, telling The Hollywood Reporter, "Not only was he a loyal client, he was a good friend."

As of this writing, the cause of Sirico's death is still unknown. Nonetheless, his former co-stars and collaborators have been quick to pay honor to the "Sopranos" star on social media. Michael Imperioli, who played Christopher Moltisanti on "The Sopranos," even took to Instagram to pay tribute to Sirico, writing, "Tony was like no one else: he was as tough, as loyal and as big-hearted as anyone I've ever known."

Recalling the scenes they did together on "The Sopranos," Imperioli added, "We found a groove as Christopher and Paulie and I am proud to say I did a lot of my best and most fun work with my dear pal Tony. I will miss him forever." Meanwhile, "The Sopranos" creator David Chase also released a statement about Sirico, writing, "Tony was a jewel. The way Buddhists refer to a jewel — supernatural and a master."

The love shown to him by Chase and Imperioli is further evidence of just how much of a mark Sirico made on "The Sopranos." However, the actor's screen accomplishments were not limited to that beloved HBO mob drama.