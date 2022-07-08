The Heartbreaking Death Of Twin Peaks Star Lenny Von Dohlen

Lenny Von Dohlen, best known for appearing as Harold Smith on "Twin Peaks," died at the age of 63 on July 5, 2022.

Von Dohlen's sister, Catherine, shared the news of his death on Facebook on the morning of July 7, writing, "The world lost a magnificent man on July 5. Brother Len was passionate about everything and everyone. He was always leading; whether it be riveting conversation, an artistic creation or a trip to new places. He loved a good laugh. He continues on his spiritual journey. Living life full in his memory." The actor's agent later confirmed his death to Variety.

While the actor maintained an impressive resume, many fans likely remember him as Harold Smith in "Twin Peaks" and its prequel film, "Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me." Harold Smith was an agoraphobe who found himself wrapped up in the mystery of Laura Palmer's demise. Before she died, she gave Harold a secret diary, which put him on Donna Hayward's radar.

Von Dohlen had an impressive filmography, so join us as we look back on all the actor gave to the world.