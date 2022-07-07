The Animated Kids Show Quentin Tarantino Has High Praise For

Quentin Tarantino and "Peppa Pig" go together about as well as oil and water. They have entirely disparate sensibilities, with Tarantino setting out to create controversial pieces of art, while "Peppa Pig" exposes kids to worthwhile morals, except for the time it tried to convince kids not to be afraid of spiders. That's why it's utterly delightful to learn that the famed director is such a big fan of the British children's series.

Before you get too confused, he watches the show with his son. In an interview with Empire, the filmmaker stated, "I actually do like 'Peppa Pig;' I watch it a lot. I'll say it — 'Peppa Pig' is the greatest British import of this decade." That's some mighty big praise, considering the children's series has to go up against the likes of "Paddington 2," but Tarantino has spoken.

That's not the only piece of children's media Tarantino has gotten into lately. Apparently, his son's also a big fan of "Despicable Me 2," as that's the first movie he's ever seen, albeit in bite-size pieces. Tarantino goes on to state, "He seemed to be interested in the opening credits, so I go, 'Okay, I guess we're watching 'Despicable Me Part 2.' He gets up and he walks behind the couch, but he's still watching the TV. We watched it for 20 minutes, until it was time for him to go to the park, and then the next day we watched another 15 minutes of it. And so, in the course of a week, in small bites, the first movie Leo ever watched was 'Despicable Me Part 2.'"

Could these projects influence Tarantino's next film? It sure would be a sight to see Tarantino tackle a movie about talking animals, but we'd love to see it.