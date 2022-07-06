Think You're Worthy Of This Amazing Thor Collectible? Here's How To Win One

Another MCU film is here, with "Thor: Love and Thunder" premiering globally this week. With the new movie comes tons of merchandise — from Legos to clothing to action figures. Whether you're a collector who likes to keep their knick-knacks in their original packaging or a parent of a rowdy toddler who's going to destroy their plastic Mjolnir in a matter of 30 seconds, comic book movie merch is a heck of a lot of fun.

While any ole Joe Schmo can head to Wal-Mart and Target to grab mass-produced "Thor: Love and Thunder" toys and collectibles, those who are very dedicated might seek out the more unique items to purchase — or maybe even WIN — online. That's where we come in.