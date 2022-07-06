A Popular MCU Rumor Suggests This Dark Kingpin Storyline Is Coming In Echo

Marvel's Phase 4 has paved the way for new heroes and villains to join the franchise, and it's clear that there are big plans for them moving forward. One of those characters is none other than Echo, otherwise known as Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), who was introduced to viewers courtesy of the "Hawkeye" series on Disney+.

Beginning the series as an ally of Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin (Vincent D'onofrio), the pair's relationship took a sour turn in the final episode when Echo pointed a gun at the vicious New York crime lord's head. A gunshot was heard off-screen during the closing moments, and the fate of the mobster currently remains up in the air. Hopefully, the forthcoming "Echo" spin-off series will provide some answers, but that's reportedly the plan.

Rumor has it Kingpin will have a big part to play on "Echo," possibly increasing his power and influence in the context of the MCU. But what do the folks over at Marvel have in mind for the intimidating villain? Stop reading now if you want to avoid potential spoilers.