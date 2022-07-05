HBO Confirms What We Suspected About The Time Traveler's Wife

Long-distance relationships aren't easy at the best of times. That said, they're even more difficult when the couple in question is separated by actual time travel. While this sort of predicament doesn't befall most real-world couples, it is the concept of "The Time Traveler's Wife," a sci-fi romance yarn that originated with Audrey Niffenegger's 2003 novel of the same name.

"The Time Traveler's Wife" revolves around Henry and Clare, a couple who must cope with the former's unpredictable tendency to journey back and forth between the past and future. This isn't by choice, of course, as Henry has a genetic disorder that causes him to involuntarily travel through time. This leads to him meeting different versions of Clare in different periods of her life, dating all the way back to her childhood (per Literary Hub).

The novel has been adapted on two separate occasions. The first iteration arrived in 2009 courtesy of a flop starring Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana as the star-crossed lovers. The second, meanwhile, was released earlier this year as a six-part series on HBO, with Rosie Leslie and Theo James tasked with bringing the couple to life. The streamer originally had long-term plans for the show, but, sadly, that's no longer the case.