Black Bird's Taron Egerton Shares A Heartbreaking Story About His Late Co-Star Ray Liotta

"Black Bird" premieres on Apple TV+ on July 8. The first two episodes come out on that date, with four others following weekly. Anticipation is high thanks to the immensely talented cast, led by Taron Egerton as James Keene, the son of Liotta's character.

Egerton talked about what it was like to do scenes with Liotta, describing, "Sometimes actors can be ... we're a weird bunch, we do weird stuff, so I thought I'd leave him to it, give him his space, and across the room, he sort of caught my eye and just stood up, walked towards me in a sort of frail way. He's in ailing health in the show, and he just embraced me, and we stayed that way for a little while. It was kind of weird but really nice as well."

Egerton got emotional discussing Liotta, and it's readily evident that they were more than just coworkers. Egerton looked up to Liotta professionally, as he goes on to say, "He was something of a hero to me, and when I read this script, it's got a very touching and really dysfunctional relationship at the heart of it." The actor goes on to mention how they recently had the premiere, and Liotta's fiancée and daughter were in attendance. He concludes with, "I loved, loved working with him."