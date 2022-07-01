Why Tim McGraw Doesn't Want To See Any More 1883 Flashbacks On Yellowstone

As the origin story of "Yellowstone," "1883" follows John Dutton's great-grandparents as they traverse the Wild West as part of a wagon train searching for a new life — and land — along the Oregon Trail.

The Paramount+ prequel, which stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton, was released during Season 4 of "Yellowstone," where the original Paramount Network series used its prowess to promote "1883" via a pair of flashbacks spread out across the season. The strategy worked, and "1883" was a success.

Now that Season 1 of "1883" has ended, and the original cast is not expected to return for Season 2's spin-off "The Bass Reeves Story," fans may be wondering if they'll see the 19th-century Duttons in another flash from the past on "Yellowstone." The resounding answer is "no," if McGraw has any say in the matter.

During a recent roundtable interview that included Looper at the U.K. launch of Paramount+ — on which "Yellowstone" and "1883" are now available — McGraw revealed why he doesn't want to see any more "1883" flashbacks on "Yellowstone."