Tessa Thompson Reveals Who She Wants To Co-Star In A Potential Valkyrie Solo Movie

Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie is just one of many potential Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes who could get their own solo movie in the near future. The scorned warrior first debuted in "Thor: Ragnarok," which also happened to be director Taika Waititi's first foray into the ever-expanding MCU. The character then made a formidable return in "Avengers: Endgame," where she acted as the de facto leader of New Asgard. By the end of the movie, Valkyrie was formally appointed as the King of New Asgard by Thor (Chris Hemsworth) himself.

Though Valkyrie is different from her comic book counterpart, the character and Thompson's performance have been praised by fans and critics. At the time of the release of "Thor: Ragnarok," Vulture's Hunter Harris wrote, "Tessa's got the comedic timing to match Taika Waititi's Thor humor, and the physicality to lead the movie's pack of superheroes." With such positive feedback, it's no surprise that Valkyrie returned for "Thor: Love and Thunder." With Thor off soul searching, trying to find his place in the cosmos, there's a decent amount of potential in a solo Valkyrie film. After all, the royal protector of Asgard is now the king of the realm, making her one of the most important warriors in the galaxy.

Though it remains to be seen if Thompson will suit up once again and ride her horse into battle for a solo Valkyrie film, the star already has ideas for potential co-stars.