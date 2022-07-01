Tessa Thompson Reveals Who She Wants To Co-Star In A Potential Valkyrie Solo Movie
Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie is just one of many potential Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes who could get their own solo movie in the near future. The scorned warrior first debuted in "Thor: Ragnarok," which also happened to be director Taika Waititi's first foray into the ever-expanding MCU. The character then made a formidable return in "Avengers: Endgame," where she acted as the de facto leader of New Asgard. By the end of the movie, Valkyrie was formally appointed as the King of New Asgard by Thor (Chris Hemsworth) himself.
Though Valkyrie is different from her comic book counterpart, the character and Thompson's performance have been praised by fans and critics. At the time of the release of "Thor: Ragnarok," Vulture's Hunter Harris wrote, "Tessa's got the comedic timing to match Taika Waititi's Thor humor, and the physicality to lead the movie's pack of superheroes." With such positive feedback, it's no surprise that Valkyrie returned for "Thor: Love and Thunder." With Thor off soul searching, trying to find his place in the cosmos, there's a decent amount of potential in a solo Valkyrie film. After all, the royal protector of Asgard is now the king of the realm, making her one of the most important warriors in the galaxy.
Though it remains to be seen if Thompson will suit up once again and ride her horse into battle for a solo Valkyrie film, the star already has ideas for potential co-stars.
Tessa Thompson wants Mark Ruffalo and the Wakandans for a solo Valkyrie movie
In an interview with Cinepop, which has been translated from Portuguese, Tessa Thompson opened up about the possibility of headlining her own Valkyrie film after "Thor: Love and Thunder." When asked about who she would like to share the screen with, Thompson revealed that she would love to work with a key "Thor: Ragnarok" co-star once again. "Well, I really miss Mark Ruffalo and I really miss Banner and Hulk so I think he'd be my number one pick," the "Creed" actor said.
Thompson's list doesn't stop at the Incredible Hulk. The star also expressed interest in joining forces with the warriors of Wakanda, who were last seen in "Avengers: Endgame" during the battle against Thanos. "I would love to be able to fight alongside any of the incredible Wakandans, particularly all the incredible female warriors," Thompson told the outlet. Thompson followed by mentioning that she hopes Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder, two intergalactic goats introduced in "Love and Thunder" join her alongside Miek, an insect who has knives for hands.
Clearly, Thompson has spent some time ruminating on potential co-stars as she finished up by saying, "Now I think the Wakandans are the only great fighters in this bunch, but I think we would do okay." Thompson has previously expressed interest in an all-female Marvel film (via Inverse), so it would certainly be exciting to see her with Wakanda's elite special forces team Dora Milaje. Director Taika Waititi has also mentioned his hope for a Valkyrie film (via Fandom), so now the decision lies with Marvel's top brass.