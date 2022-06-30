Lena Headey Got Cut From Thor: Love And Thunder, And She's Still Getting Sued For It

"Thor: Love and Thunder" will be the next installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Based on what we know from trailers and marketing spots so far, the film will follow the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) as he partners with his former girlfriend, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), as well as some old allies with Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Korg (Taika Waititi), to take down the nefarious Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale). With a name that dastardly, you know he's up to no good, but one of the people involved with the movie currently making headlines won't even appear in the feature film.

When audiences go to check out "Love and Thunder" on July 8, one of the faces they won't see is Lena Headey's. The former "Game of Thrones" actress was supposed to have a role in the film, but it ultimately ended up on the cutting room floor. It happens all the time in Hollywood, and normally, it wouldn't be a big deal, except now Headey finds herself in the midst of a lawsuit from her former agency for reportedly failing to pay commission on the "Thor" role as well as a couple of others.

The U.K. agency YMU Drama (previously known as Troika) filed a lawsuit against the actress, claiming she owes them commission fees (via Variety). Specifically, the company claims she owes at least $500,000 for "Thor 4" as well as at least $300,000 for "9 Bullets" in addition to a substantial sum for "Rita," a Showtime dramedy that wasn't picked up for air. It's a sticky situation for all involved.