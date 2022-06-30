Chris Hemsworth Reveals That Even Thor Himself Was Once Racked With Insecurity

Marvel Cinematic Universe star Chris Hemsworth is about to hammer out another turn as the God of Thunder in "Thor: Love and Thunder," marking his ninth live-action turn as the character after his debut in the first "Thor" standalone film. In that time, Thor has no doubt undergone a serious transformation, going from a would-be king who needed to learn a lesson in humility to joining Earth's Mightiest Heroes and protecting the globe as one of the original members of the Avengers.

But times weren't always great for Thor after he joined the Avengers, as he saw his universe crumble following the fateful snap by Thanos (Josh Brolin) in the third act of "Avengers: Infinity War." Luckily, the character pulled out of his "Bro Thor" funk-dive to help the Avengers to turn back time to defeat Thanos in "Avengers: Endgame" — and he seemingly found a purpose in the aftermath by joining the Guardians of the Galaxy for more intergalactic adventures to wrap up the film.

In "Thor: Love and Thunder," Thor is forced to confront his feelings for his past love, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) — a relationship forged in the original "Thor" — as she mysteriously makes her way back into his life with his old Mjolnir and god-like powers. And while Thor has the same otherworldly abilities, the return of his ex-girlfriend has the Asgardian contemplating once again what it's like to be human as he searches for inner peace.

Ironically, Hemsworth the actor has dealt with the same human insecurities in real life, and he said it came during arguably the most pivotal moment of his career.