Dune Part Two Will Be Coming A Little Later Than We Expected

While "Dune Part Two" has been pushed back by Warner Bros., fans can at least take solace in knowing it hasn't been pushed too far back. The film was initially slated to come out on October 20, 2023. It's now set to release on November 17 of that year (via Variety). It's a little less than a month's delay, and it puts the science-fiction film up against some stiff competition at the box office. Also slated to come out that day is "The Hunger Games" prequel "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" as well as "Trolls 3."

Nothing else is currently scheduled to release on October 20, 2023, so it's unclear why Warner Bros. wanted to move the release date. Perhaps the team simply needs a little more time to ensure the movie is as perfect as can be before being seen by the masses. "Dune Part Two" is scheduled to begin filming later this year.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. offered a release date on another highly anticipated project, namely a follow-up to "Godzilla vs. Kong." That film will come out in theaters on March 15, 2024. "Dune Part Two" will bring together much of the same cast from the first, including Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, and Rebecca Ferguson, while adding some new faces, including Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh, and Austin Butler.