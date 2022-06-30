Two Fan-Favorite Characters Were Cut From Thor: Love And Thunder

Until "Thor: Love and Thunder" came along, Christian Bale was associated with DC following his iconic portrayal as Batman in Christopher Nolan's "Dark Knight" trilogy. However, the actor couldn't be more delighted to be part of the MCU now that he's on board. In a recent interview with Prensa Escenario, the Gorr actor was full of praise for his new colleagues, but he also gave away some telling information with his glowing words.

Bale disclosed that he got to work with two performers who impressed him during the shoot, but fans won't get to see them tear it up on the screen alongside his godslayer. "I got to work with Peter Dinklage. That's not in the final film but he's fantastic," Bale revealed. "I got to work with Jeff Goldblum, he's not in the final film either. As you see, lots of stuff ends up on the cutting room floor, even though it was beautiful, brilliant stuff."

As most Marvel fans will recall, Dinklage played Eitri, king of the Dwarves, in "Avengers: Infinity War." Goldblum, meanwhile, brought his comedic prowess to the franchise when he portrayed Grandmaster in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" and "Thor: Ragnarok."