Two Fan-Favorite Characters Were Cut From Thor: Love And Thunder
The recent success stories that are "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" have shown that Marvel's fourth phase is doing just fine without the likes of Steve Rogers and Tony Stark leading the charge. That said, it's always good to see the longest-serving members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe do what they do best, so the imminent arrival of "Thor: Love and Thunder" can't come soon enough.
Taika Waititi's long-awaited sequel to 2017's "Thor: Ragnarok" sees the titular Norse deity (played by Chris Hemsworth) return for another cosmic adventure. In this outing, he must take the fight to the dastardly Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), but at least he'll have a little help from his friends. The film welcomes back a few blasts from the past, including Natalie Portman's Jane Foster and the Guardians of the Galaxy. Unfortunately, "Thor: Love and Thunder" didn't have enough room for every fan-favorite character to get some screen time, which is why two popular heroes had to be left on the cutting room floor.
Thor: Love and Thunder couldn't find room for Eitri and Grandmaster
Until "Thor: Love and Thunder" came along, Christian Bale was associated with DC following his iconic portrayal as Batman in Christopher Nolan's "Dark Knight" trilogy. However, the actor couldn't be more delighted to be part of the MCU now that he's on board. In a recent interview with Prensa Escenario, the Gorr actor was full of praise for his new colleagues, but he also gave away some telling information with his glowing words.
Bale disclosed that he got to work with two performers who impressed him during the shoot, but fans won't get to see them tear it up on the screen alongside his godslayer. "I got to work with Peter Dinklage. That's not in the final film but he's fantastic," Bale revealed. "I got to work with Jeff Goldblum, he's not in the final film either. As you see, lots of stuff ends up on the cutting room floor, even though it was beautiful, brilliant stuff."
As most Marvel fans will recall, Dinklage played Eitri, king of the Dwarves, in "Avengers: Infinity War." Goldblum, meanwhile, brought his comedic prowess to the franchise when he portrayed Grandmaster in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" and "Thor: Ragnarok."