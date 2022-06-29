Howard Stern's Hot Mic Might Have Revealed A Major MCU Spoiler

According to a clip posted by Culture Crave, the host was recently caught on a hot mic during a broadcast of his Sirius Radio show discussing the possibility of him appearing in an upcoming Marvel production as Dr. Victor Von Doom, a constant thorn in the side of Marvel's beloved first family, The Fantastic Four.

"They're going over the schedule with me, and it's gonna suck," Stern can be heard telling his co-host Robin Quivers under the sound of a commercial.

"Are you working this summer?" she asks.

"Well, I told you I'm going to do 'Doctor Doom.'" Stern added, then said about something related to the project, "but believe me, I'm f***ing miserable about it." Though the commercial playing over their chatter obscures much of the rest of what they discuss, careful listeners can hear Quivers ask Stern if he was excited about the project. Stern admits he is. "I called Robert Downey Jr. ... and I was asking him acting techniques," he added.

While this tidbit of news might just be Stern and Quivers shooting the breeze over a deal that's not set in cement — or Stern could be taking a role as a different character in a project about Dr. Doom — it wouldn't be the first time Stern's made his presence felt on the big screen. He portrayed himself in the film version of his autobiography, "Private Parts," and his performance in the film pulled in a lot of critical acclaim, per Rotten Tomatoes. Stern also apparently tried to purchase the rights to the Marvel Comics character Ant-Man to make his own film about the character in the early 2000s.

Will Howard Stern become a part of the MCU, or is he pulling the world's leg? Stay tuned to find out.