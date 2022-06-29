Howard Stern's Hot Mic Might Have Revealed A Major MCU Spoiler
The King of All Media may have revealed a major spoiler about one of the biggest multi-media franchises running — the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Howard Stern has long been a lightning rod for controversy. The former "America's Got Talent" host is used to stirring up drama wherever he goes, but all of that controversy has created plenty of cash along the way. His first autobiography, "Private Parts," became the fastest-selling book ever released by its publisher, Simon & Schuster, and made him a ubiquitous media presence during the 1990s. That's just one of the many reasons why Stern is still a major powerhouse for radio listeners everywhere.
Stern is no stranger to speaking in an off-the-cuff manner in a way that tends to get him attention and has definitely gotten him into trouble before. However, did the multi-hyphenate reveal something on a hot microphone during one of his Sirius Satellite Radio broadcasts that spoils something major about upcoming projects within the Marvel Cinematic Universe?
Will Stern play Dr. Doom?
According to a clip posted by Culture Crave, the host was recently caught on a hot mic during a broadcast of his Sirius Radio show discussing the possibility of him appearing in an upcoming Marvel production as Dr. Victor Von Doom, a constant thorn in the side of Marvel's beloved first family, The Fantastic Four.
"They're going over the schedule with me, and it's gonna suck," Stern can be heard telling his co-host Robin Quivers under the sound of a commercial.
"Are you working this summer?" she asks.
"Well, I told you I'm going to do 'Doctor Doom.'" Stern added, then said about something related to the project, "but believe me, I'm f***ing miserable about it." Though the commercial playing over their chatter obscures much of the rest of what they discuss, careful listeners can hear Quivers ask Stern if he was excited about the project. Stern admits he is. "I called Robert Downey Jr. ... and I was asking him acting techniques," he added.
While this tidbit of news might just be Stern and Quivers shooting the breeze over a deal that's not set in cement — or Stern could be taking a role as a different character in a project about Dr. Doom — it wouldn't be the first time Stern's made his presence felt on the big screen. He portrayed himself in the film version of his autobiography, "Private Parts," and his performance in the film pulled in a lot of critical acclaim, per Rotten Tomatoes. Stern also apparently tried to purchase the rights to the Marvel Comics character Ant-Man to make his own film about the character in the early 2000s.
Will Howard Stern become a part of the MCU, or is he pulling the world's leg? Stay tuned to find out.