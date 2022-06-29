Why Naomi Won't Be Returning For Season 2

An overwhelming amount of programming on The CW focuses on the superhero genre. Even casual television viewers are probably aware of series like "The Flash" and "Superman and Lois," but they may not be aware that the network's apparent obsession with superpowers extends even beyond the walls of the so-called "Arrowverse." In fact, even the characters from "Riverdale" have developed superpowers in recent seasons.

Despite technically falling in the same category as the aforementioned shows, 2022's "Naomi" managed to separate itself from similar programs on the same network with a rather inventive premise. The series follows teenager Naomi McDuffie (Kaci Walfall), an avid comic book fan who runs a website dedicated to Superman, and who discovers she has superpowers of her own while investigating a mysterious event in her hometown. As she attempts to control her newly discovered powers, she is forced to confront her own mysterious past, and the importance of her place within the multiverse.

The first season of "Naomi" blended the excitement of a superhero origin story with a coming-of-age tale about a girl who feels as though she doesn't belong ⁠— and in doing so established itself as a show that stood out amongst the multitude of superhero media currently dominating television and film. Critics certainly took note of the series' distinctive charm, as indicated by the 90% critical rating the show currently holds on Rotten Tomatoes (which is actually higher than both "The Flash" and "Superman and Lois"). Unfortunately, it was announced in May 2022 that "Naomi" had been canceled, only two days after the climactic Season 1 finale. Here's why.