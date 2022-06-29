Ticket To Paradise Trailer Unveils The Rom-Com Reunion We've All Been Waiting For

Things start off serendipitously enough in the "Ticket to Paradise" trailer when Julia Roberts' character discovers she has to sit next to her ex-husband, played by George Clooney, on a plane. It's evident these two have a history, and they don't precisely have a cheery image of romance. Despite scenes of their daughter, Lily (Kaitlyn Dever), looking positively in love with her new man, they hatch a scheme to break them apart before they can tie the knot.

The rest of the trailer shows the various couples getting into all sorts of mishaps, from getting bitten by dolphins to making fools of themselves while drinking. And it even seems like things may warm up between Julia Roberts and George Clooney's characters. Romance may blossom in more ways than one throughout the film. It certainly wouldn't be out of the question, especially seeing how much rapport Roberts and Clooney have. The two have previously starred together in "Ocean's Eleven," "Ocean's Twelve," "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind," and "Money Monster."

"Ticket to Paradise" also stars Billie Lourd and Lucas Bravo. You'll be able to see it exclusively in theaters starting on October 21. It will go to Peacock 45 days after release.