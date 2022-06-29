Ticket To Paradise Trailer Unveils The Rom-Com Reunion We've All Been Waiting For
The romantic comedy is still alive and well. It's clear audiences are still in the mood to watch two attractive people fall in love while getting into all sorts of shenanigans. Even if the two people hate each other initially, they'll gradually learn to love each other over time, culminating in a big wedding. It's a feel-good formula that's worked for decades, so there's no reason to change it up too much.
Fans of the rom-com will be pleased to hear about an upcoming project that has some major star power attached to it. "Ticket to Paradise" stars Julia Roberts and George Clooney as a divorced couple who travel to Bali to attend their daughter's wedding to a man she just met. In the process, they form an alliance to prevent her from making the same mistake they did, but if the trailer's to be believed, they may just find love along the way, too.
You won't want to miss your trip for Ticket to Paradise
Things start off serendipitously enough in the "Ticket to Paradise" trailer when Julia Roberts' character discovers she has to sit next to her ex-husband, played by George Clooney, on a plane. It's evident these two have a history, and they don't precisely have a cheery image of romance. Despite scenes of their daughter, Lily (Kaitlyn Dever), looking positively in love with her new man, they hatch a scheme to break them apart before they can tie the knot.
The rest of the trailer shows the various couples getting into all sorts of mishaps, from getting bitten by dolphins to making fools of themselves while drinking. And it even seems like things may warm up between Julia Roberts and George Clooney's characters. Romance may blossom in more ways than one throughout the film. It certainly wouldn't be out of the question, especially seeing how much rapport Roberts and Clooney have. The two have previously starred together in "Ocean's Eleven," "Ocean's Twelve," "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind," and "Money Monster."
"Ticket to Paradise" also stars Billie Lourd and Lucas Bravo. You'll be able to see it exclusively in theaters starting on October 21. It will go to Peacock 45 days after release.