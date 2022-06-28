Robert Englund's Stranger Things 3 Audition Didn't Go Well

There are plenty of Easter eggs that fans likely missed in "Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1." Indeed, the first seven episodes of the Netflix smash hit's long-awaited fourth season pack in more than their fair share of surprises.

That said, there are not many sequences in "Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1" that are as important to its story as the visit that Nancy Wheeler (Natalie Dyer) and Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke) make to the Pennhurst Mental Hospital in the season's fourth episode. During the visit, Nancy and Robin secure an interview with Victor Creel (Robert Englund), a man who survived a series of attacks several decades prior to the season's events, which nonetheless seem distinctly similar to the deaths that have begun to plague Hawkins and its citizens.

Victor's conversation with Nancy and Robin not only helps the series' central group of heroes save Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) from being killed by Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), but it is also referenced again at the end of "Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1." In fact, it's during the season's climactic seventh episode that it's revealed that Victor is actually the father of Henry Creel, who grew up to become none other than Vecna himself.

For all those reasons and more, it's safe to say that the "Stranger Things" creative team needed to cast someone with real gravitas as Victor Creel. Fortunately, they did just that when they cast Robert Englund as the character. However, fans may be surprised to learn that Victor Creel is not the first "Stranger Things" character that Englund auditioned to play.